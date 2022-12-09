Missing sisters | Updated age progression photos released

Hanna Lee and Skye Rex went missing in March 2020. Officers believe the girls and their mother may be in the D.C. - Maryland area.

WASHINGTON — Two little girls, 7-year-old Hanna Lee and 5-year-old Skye Rex went missing over two years ago and have yet to be found. The sisters were last seen on March 17, 2020. However, new age progression photos have been released showing what the sister may look like today, at their current ages; Hanna, now 9 and Skye, age 7.

“These brand-new images bring us another step closer to finding Hanna and Skye. We just need the right person to see them,” said Angeline Hartmann, NCMEC Communications Director.

According to officials, after a Maryland judge ruled that the girls' father, John Rex, would have immediate and full custody of them, their mother, Lashada Lee, took them without leaving any trace of where they could be.

The sisters had been staying with Lee in Pennsylvania when Rex tried to contact Lee, however, the calls were not answered, according to officials. Additionally, when Rex went to Lee's home, he found that Lee and the two girls were already gone.

Officials have charged Lee with two felony counts of custodial interference with the custody of the children. New photos have also been released of Lee as well. Police believe that Lee and the two sisters are in the D.C. and Maryland area. Lee is described to be a 46-year-old woman with Black hair and brown eyes with a raised mole on her left cheek, on her right hand and above her right finger, according to officials.

“The new photos of their mom are just as important. Lashada Lee faces felony charges and we’re asking the public to focus on her pictures. It’s likely that she's hiding out there in plain sight and may be spotted with or without the girls," said Hartmann.

The two girls have not been enrolled in school for the past few years, according to Rex.

“This is now the third school year that she doesn't have them enrolled in any school whatsoever. According to law enforcement. My daughters have not been enrolled in school. Or a homeschooling program. Since the kidnapping began,” said Rex in an interview with WUSA9.

Over the past few years, Rex said he still continued to buy gifts for his daughters for the holidays they missed.

“Valentine's Day gifts some birthday gifts, Christmas gifts. You just keep it all up for them. And that's it's just waiting for them to come home. I want my daughters to know that they're very much loved and missed. No child deserves to be on the run from law enforcement,” said Rex.

The Waynesboro Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service are investigating this case, officials said.