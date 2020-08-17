President of the Young Democrats of Maryland found dead after being missing for over a week

The Prince George’s County Police Department says 34-year-old Joseph Kitchen went missing on Aug. 8 at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — President of the Young Democrats of Maryland, Joseph Kitchen, was found dead, according to the Maryland Democratic Party post on Sunday.

The Prince George’s County Police Department says 34-year-old Kitchen's went missing on Aug. 8 at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis.

"With a heavy heart, we are sad to say that Joseph Kitchen has passed. A kind heart that has impacted so many. Rest in peace, Joseph Kitchen," said the Maryland Democratic Party.

The Young Democrats’ group is open to registered Democrats who are less than 36 years old.

The group posted a missing person flyer that was seeking information about Kitchen's whereabouts for his parents and brother.

At the time of his disappearance, Kitchen was driving a 2014 Silver Didge Charger with VA tag VTU150.

The cause of Kitchen's death has not been confirmed at this time.

Kitchen's also worked as an employee for the Washington Schools for GIrls.

"It is with profound sadness that we share with you the news that our colleague, Joseph Kitchen has been found deceased. As an integral part of the WSG community for so many years, our hearts are heavy; we can’t even fully process this loss at the moment," said the school as part of its statement.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information is released to our newsroom.