Police searching for missing, pregnant teenage girl from Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing, pregnant teenager from Dauphin County.

Roxanne Rodriguez, 13, was last seen in the area of the 500 block of Mall Rd. in Swatara Township on April 26 around 3:10 p.m.

State Police believe Rodriguez, who is 17-weeks pregnant, may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Rodriguez may be in a Black Chevrolet Traverse that is a 2018 model or a newer, police say.

Rodriguez stands 5'3" tall and weighs about 105 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt, and black fuzzy slippers the last time she was seen.

If anyone sees Rodriguez, they are asked to contact 911 immediately.