Police searching for missing, pregnant teenage girl from Dauphin County

Roxanne Rodriguez, 13, was last seen in the area of the 500 block of Mall Rd. in Swatara Township on April 26 around 3:10 p.m.
Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing, pregnant teenager from Dauphin County.

Roxanne Rodriguez, 13, was last seen in the area of the 500 block of Mall Rd. in Swatara Township on April 26 around 3:10 p.m.

State Police believe Rodriguez, who is 17-weeks pregnant, may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Rodriguez may be in a Black Chevrolet Traverse that is a 2018 model or a newer, police say.

Rodriguez stands 5'3" tall and weighs about 105 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt, and black fuzzy slippers the last time she was seen.

If anyone sees Rodriguez, they are asked to contact 911 immediately.

