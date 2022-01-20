Pa. bill would require state police to submit missing persons DNA to national database

Lawmakers say Pennsylvania ranks 10th in the nation for the highest number of open missing persons cases.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), more than 600,000 individuals go missing each year across the nation.

"It's like a dream, a nightmare," said Norma Jean Fritz. In 2015, her son Jesse went missing in Tamaqua, east of Schuylkill County.

Although her son's location still remains a mystery, Fritz has not lost hope.

"I never stopped looking," she said. "It's everyday. Every single day."

To help the families of missing people in Pennsylvania, state lawmakers are pushing Governor Tom Wolf to sign House Bill 930. If signed by the governor, it would mandate Pennsylvania State Police to turn over the DNA samples of missing and unidentified persons to NamUs.

RIGHT NOW: House Bill 930 is sitting on Wolf's desk for a decision. The bill would require Pennsylvania State Police to submit DNA profiles to NamUs (National Missing & Unidentified Persons Systems). More on this bill and why some say it's beneficial, tonight on @fox43 #Missing pic.twitter.com/UtRWqz7LxG — Shaquille Omari (@shaq_omari) January 20, 2022

"It gives the family...a tool where they're participating," said Pa. Rep. Lynda Culver (R, Northumberland, Snyder). "They're inputting information about their loved ones."

According to data from NamUs, Pennsylvania has 467 open missing person cases, the 10th most in the nation. So far, only 10 states require reports to NamUs. These states are:

Washington

New Mexico

Oklahoma

Illinois

Michigan

Arkansas

Tennessee

North Carolina

West Virginia

New York

Culver, who has been working on the bill for the last two years, said the database will provide families with counseling and status updates on their cases.

For Fritz, the bill provides a glimmer of hope.

"It would give you something to count on if, in fact, he would ever be found in a mandated state," she said. "It's one step forward, one step forward."

The bill, which has received the state Senate's approval, now waits for Gov. Wolf to either sign or veto it.

"I'm hoping that he agrees that this is a good bill and he wants to help these families," said Culver. "I feel like I'm giving these people something to hold onto. I'm empowering them to take control of a situation they had no control over."