Ivy Stoudt, 17, has been missing since Saturday; Police seek help in locating her

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are seeking help from the public in locating a missing girl.

Ivy Stoudt, 17, has not been seen since Saturday evening, when she left her Lower Paxton Township home, police say.

She is described as a white female, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with hazel eyes, short, bright red hair, and is of medium build, and pale complexion. She has several tattoos on her left leg.