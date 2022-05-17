Ivy Stoudt, 17, has been missing since Saturday; Police seek help in locating her

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are seeking help from the public in locating a missing girl.
Ivy Stoudt, 17, has not been seen since Saturday evening, when she left her Lower Paxton Township home, police say.
She is described as a white female, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with hazel eyes, short, bright red hair, and is of medium build, and pale complexion. She has several tattoos on her left leg.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Lower Paxton Township Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip online.