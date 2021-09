Issac Seidel, 36, was last seen on Sept. 12 at his residence on Three Spring Rd. in Blain.

Issac Seidel, 36, of Blain, was last seen on Sun., Sept. 12 at his residence on Three Spring Rd.

Seidel is known to hike and ride his bicycle for significant distances at a time.