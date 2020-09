Stephon Wilkerson, 45, of Penbrook has been reported as missing by his family.

PENBROOK, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing Penbrook man.

Authorities say that the circumstances surrounding Wilkerson's death are reportedly uncharacteristic, and that his family has not been in contact with him since late 2019.