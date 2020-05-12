Missing man's body found in Lake Redman at William Kain Park

Officials say Scott Baker's body was identified and his family has been notified.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man reported missing in November was found dead Saturday morning in Lake Redman at William Kain Park.

Officials say Scott Baker's body was identified and his family has been notified.

Police say there are no threats to the public at this time.

At around 8:30 a.m., a park ranger observed a body floating in Lake Redman, just north of Hess Farm Road, according to police.

Authorities say the roadway was shut down and a dive team conducted a search before finding his body.