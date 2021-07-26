Police searching for missing man in Waynesboro

Mitchell Cole, 21, was last seen on Saturday, July 25 around 2:00 p.m.

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing man.

Mitchell Cole, 21, was last seen on Saturday, July 25 around 2:00 p.m.

He is described as standing 6'1" tall with a thin build, brown, shoulder-length hair, and hazel eyes.

Police say that Cole was possibly wearing a white shirt, gray or blue shorts and a black hat.

Cole drives a champagne 2012 Nissan Sentra with a Pennsylvania registration and two stickers in the back window.

Authorities say that they are attempting to locate Cole "under special circumstances," as Cole left his home without his cell phone and bank cards.