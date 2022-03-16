Lancaster police seek help locating missing man

Gregory Eshbach's family has not seen him since March 9.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is seeking help locating Gregory Eshbach, whose family has not seen him since March 9, according to a Crimewatch report.

Police said Eshbach was reported to be missing after one of his relatives asked an officer to complete a welfare check on him. The officer who responded filed a missing person report on March 14 after discovering Eshbach was not at his home.

Eshbach, pictured above, is described as standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

According to Crimewatch, he was last seen wearing an orange hoodie, tan pants and black Nike shoes.