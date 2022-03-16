x
Lancaster police seek help locating missing man

Gregory Eshbach's family has not seen him since March 9.
Credit: Lancaster Bureau of Police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is seeking help locating Gregory Eshbach, whose family has not seen him since March 9, according to a Crimewatch report

Police said Eshbach was reported to be missing after one of his relatives asked an officer to complete a welfare check on him. The officer who responded filed a missing person report on March 14 after discovering Eshbach was not at his home. 

Eshbach, pictured above, is described as standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. 

According to Crimewatch, he was last seen wearing an orange hoodie, tan pants and black Nike shoes.

Anyone who may have information on Eshbach's whereabouts is encouraged to call Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 or their local police department. 

