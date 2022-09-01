x
Missing Hershey man located safely, police say

Gerald Maguire, 75, was last seen on Chocolate Ave. in Derry Township Wednesday morning and may be at risk of harm or injury, police say.
Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Gerald Maguire

HERSHEY, Pa. — Update, 1:20 p.m.: Gerald Maguire was located and is safe, according to State Police.

Previously

State Police are searching for a Hershey man who has been missing since Wednesday morning.

Gerald Maguire, 75, was last seen on Chocolate Ave. in Derry Township around 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

He may be traveling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in a silver GMC Terrain with Maryland registration 59896HT. Police believe Maguire is at risk of harm or injury and could be confused.

Maguire is a white male, 6 feet tall and 240 pounds. He has silver hair and blue eyes, according to police. 

It is not known what kind of clothes Maguire was wearing when he went missing, police say.

Anyone who sees Maguire is asked to call 911 or the Derry Township Police Department at (717) 534-2202.

