Police searching for missing Franklin County man

Richard Bambaugh left his residence in the 13000 block of Worleytown Road in Antrim Township between 3:00 and 6:00 p.m. on November 30.

Authorities say that Bambaugh left the residence in a 2007 silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with the Pennsylvania Registration "YAK-4929."

Police say that Bambaugh left in an unknown direction with an unknown destination.

Bambaugh was last seen wearing a blue and green flannel shirt with blue jeans and gray suspenders. He was also said to be wearing black sneakers and a brown belt.