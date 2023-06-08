Authorities search for missing, endangered Derry Township man

Federico Pimentel, 72, went missing Wednesday afternoon and may be confused or endangered, according to Derry Township and State Police.

HERSHEY, Pa. — State Police are searching for a missing man in Derry Township, Dauphin County.

Federico Pimentel, 72, was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Wexford Road in Hershey, according to Derry Township Police.

He may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be in a confused state, according to police.

Pimentel is 5'5" and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.