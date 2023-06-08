x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Authorities search for missing, endangered Derry Township man

Federico Pimentel, 72, went missing Wednesday afternoon and may be confused or endangered, according to Derry Township and State Police.
Credit: Derry Township Police
Federico Pimentel

HERSHEY, Pa. — State Police are searching for a missing man in Derry Township, Dauphin County.

Federico Pimentel, 72, was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Wexford Road in Hershey, according to Derry Township Police.

He may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be in a confused state, according to police.

Pimentel is 5'5" and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact Derry Township Police at (717) 534-2202.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

More Videos

In Other News

Harrisburg, York rated among worst cities in U.S. in air quality index due to Canada wildfire smoke

Before You Leave, Check This Out