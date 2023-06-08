Authorities search for missing, endangered Derry Township man

HERSHEY, Pa. — State Police are searching for a missing man in Derry Township, Dauphin County.
Federico Pimentel, 72, was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Wexford Road in Hershey, according to Derry Township Police.
He may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be in a confused state, according to police.
Pimentel is 5'5" and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact Derry Township Police at (717) 534-2202.