Police searching for missing Dauphin County woman

Christine ONeill, 51, has been missing since 5:50 a.m. Tuesday and is believed to be in danger.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing Lykens woman who may be in danger.

Christine ONeill, 51, was last seen in the Lykens and Wiconisco areas of Dauphin County around 5:50 a.m. on May 26.

She was discovered missing after police responded to an incident in the 400 block of North Second Street in Lykens Borough just before 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

As a result, police believe ONeill may be in danger, and could be in the Dauphin or Schuylkill County areas.

ONeill is described as standing about 5'1" tall and weighing about 110 pounds.

She has green eyes and blonde hair.