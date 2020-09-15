Police searching for missing Lebanon County man

Timothy Gunnells, 31, of Quentin, was last seen on September 13. Police say Gunnells is suicidal and has other mental health issues.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing man.

Timothy Gunnells, 31, of Quentin, was last seen on September 13 around 7:15 p.m. on the grounds of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire along Route 72.

Authorities say Gunnells is suicidal and has other mental health issues.

Gunnells is described as standing 6"1' tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has green eyes and short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve pullover shirt and camo shorts.

Police say Gunnells is not dangerous and would not pose a threat to anyone, but if confronted, he may run.

Authorities searched the area between Elstonville in Lancaster County, which is just south of Quentin in Lebanon County.