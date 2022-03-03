Police searching for Lancaster boy missing from home since last month

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children recently released a poster to assist in the search for missing Lancaster boy Amari Poole.

Officials are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy from Lancaster who has not been seen since mid-February.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children recently released a poster to join the Lancaster City Police Department in the search for Amari Poole. He has been missing since vanishing from his home in Lancaster on Feb. 11, officials said.

Authorities believed that Poole may have traveled to or was attempting to travel to New York City.

Since then, officials say new information indicated that Poole was seen in Lancaster as recently as March 1.

Poole is described as standing 5'5" tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.