CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing juvenile in Chambersburg.

Cadyn Newman left his home on the 400 block of Heintzelman Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. on Oct. 10, according to Chambersburg Police. He was wearing a white tank top, white socks, and dark blue basketball shorts.

Newman is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.