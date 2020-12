Concerned family members of Fredric Patz, 66, went to Highspire Police after not seeing Patz since the beginning of December.

Police are searching for a missing Highspire man.

Highspire Police say family members of Fredric Patz, 66, contacted them out of concern because he had not been seen in sometime.

Patz is described as a male, approximately 5'10" tall, and roughly 150 lbs.

He has black and grey hair, brown eyes and usually has a moustache.

Patz has not been heard from since the beginning of December.