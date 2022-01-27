Police searching for missing Harrisburg woman

Authorities say Victoria McMillan wandered away from her residence in uptown Harrisburg early Thursday morning.

Police are searching for a missing Harrisburg woman.

Authorities say Victoria McMillan has been missing since early Thursday morning.

On Jan. 27, police say McMillan wandered away from her uptown Harrisburg residence early in the morning.

She was last seen wearing a grey winter coat with fur on the hood.

McMillan is also believed to be using a cane to assist her in walking.