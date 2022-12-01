Endangered man found safely in Chambersburg

Authorities say they located Wallace safely.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — UPDATE (11:30 a.m.): Authorities say Wallace has been located safely.

PREVIOUSLY: Police are searching for a man they say may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Darrell Wallace, 37, was last seen in the area of N. 6th St. and Lincoln Way East in Chambersburg Borough on Jan. 12 around 6:20 a.m. Police said he fled Chambersburg Hospital wearing only a hospital gown, hospital pants and socks.

Authorities believe Wallace may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Wallace is described as standing 5'11" tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you were to see Wallace, you're asked to contact Chambersburg Police or Pennsylvania State Police.