Police searching for missing elderly man in Adams County

Winston McKinney, 74, may be at special risk of harm or injury as he may be confused, police say.
Credit: State Police

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for an endangered elderly man.

Winston McKinney, 74, was last seen on September 9 at 1:00 a.m. on East Locust Lane in Oxford Township.

McKinney is said to be operating a red 2012 Ford F-150 with a West Virginia registration "IUC189."

He is described as standing 5'11" tall and weighing 155 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Police believe McKinney may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information on McKinney's whereabouts should contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Eastern Adams Regional Police Department at 717-624-2101.
