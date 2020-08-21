Missing Connecticut man last seen at Lancaster County treatment center

A Missing Endangered Person Alert has been issued for Devin Cruz. He was last seen at the Retreat of Lancaster County on August 16.

Ephrata Police are searching for a Connecticut man who was last seen at a treatment center in Ephrata Borough.

According to police, Devin Cruz, 24, was last seen on August 16 and walked away from treatment at the Retreat of Lancaster County. He has not been in contact with friends and family.

A Missing Endangered Person Alert has been issued for Cruz. Police say he has a physical disability and mental condition that puts him in danger of serious bodily injury when not medicated.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 5'11", 180 pounds, with curly brown hair, blue eyes and a beard.

In past similar situations, Cruz has set up a campsite, panhandled or hitch-hiked to an unknown destination.

He is from Wallingford, Connecticut .