14 year-old Serenity Ellis is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, has green eyes, a lower lip piercing and multi-colored hair.

Police are looking for a missing 14 year-old Columbia girl who was last seen on Thursday.

Columbia Borough Police say, Serenity Ellis,14, was reported missing on Thursday, and was last seen around 2 p.m.

She is 5 feet 10 inches, and weighs roughly 115 pounds.

Serenity has green eyes, multi-colored hair and a lower lip piercing.