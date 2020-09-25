Police searching for missing Chambersburg woman

Robert was last seen leaving her residence in the 300 block of Channing Drive, and left the area on foot in an unknown direction.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing woman.

Kathiana Robert was last seen leaving her residence in the 300 block of Channing Drive in Chambersburg in the early morning hours of September 25.

She was last seen wearing jeans and a hospital gown.

Police say that Robert left the area on foot, traveling in an unknown direction.

Robert is described as standing about 5'5" tall and weighing about 170 pounds.