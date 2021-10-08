Police: Missing woman last seen in Chambersburg area

Ashley Ressler was reported missing on Aug. 9 and was last seen in the Chambersburg area.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A woman was reported missing by the Chambersburg Police Department.

On Aug. 9, Ashley Ressler was reported missing to the Chambersburg Police Department.

Ressler's friends and family said they have not had any contact with her since June 25.

Ressler has no known address, but was last seen in the Chambersburg area, according to authorities.