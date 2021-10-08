Police: Missing woman last seen in Chambersburg area

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A woman was reported missing by the Chambersburg Police Department.
On Aug. 9, Ashley Ressler was reported missing to the Chambersburg Police Department.
Ressler's friends and family said they have not had any contact with her since June 25.
Ressler has no known address, but was last seen in the Chambersburg area, according to authorities.
Anyone who might have information on Ressler's whereabouts is asked to call the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or leave a tip on Crimewatch.