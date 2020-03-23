Minnich's Pharmacy reminds people of its free next-day delivery

The employee-owned pharmacy makes sure people who are in self-quarantine have access to their medications.

So many people are practicing social distancing to prevent spreading or getting COVID-19.

As health officials strongly advise people to stay at home, a local pharmacy reminds people they can get their medications delivered to their homes for free.

"We're on the frontline of what is going on right now," said Deron Shultz, community pharmacy director at Minnich's Pharmacy, "We make sure critically ill patients get the medication they need."

Next-day free delivery has always been a staple of Minnich's Pharmacy.

But it is now more important than ever that residents in the area of York and Adams Counties are aware of their delivery service, so they can get their medications without having to go to a store or pharmacy.

"We are also here to control the fragile drug supply chain. Being an independent employee-owned business, everybody steps up and does what needs to be done to make sure our patients are cared for," said Minnich's.

Customers don't have to buy a specific amount of medication to get it delivered.

Minnich's opens Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

People can transfer or refill a prescription online.

You can do so by clicking going to Minnich's website.

The local pharmacy says they are hiring delivery drivers to meet the high demand.