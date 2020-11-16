Milton Hershey School Founders' Day: Honoring the past to preserve a legacy

The school withstood the Great Depression, World War II and has thrived for more than a century because of the founders’ vision.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On November 15, 1909, chocolatier Milton S. Hershey and his wife Catherine “Kitty” Hershey opened the Milton Hershey School (MHS) in Derry Township, Dauphin County. On its 111th Founders’ Day, school staff honored the past to preserve its legacy.

The school withstood the Great Depression, World War II and has thrived for more than a century because of the Hershey's vision.

“They wanted it to be a home and school—a stable home life for children in need,” said Susan Alger, coordinator for MHS’ Department of School History.

On this Founders’ Day, Alger shows FOX43 what few have seen up close: the original Deed of Trust. It is a gift that has enriched the lives of more than 10,000 children.

“That Deed of Trust itself, the legal document, is kept here safe and sound in a climate controlled vault at our Heritage Center in Kinderhaus so we pulled it out just for today,” Alger added.

The original Deed of Trust is kept in an argon gas-fueled case for preservation. It established guidelines for the school and it holds a few mysteries of its own.

“There’s a page nine and a half. We have no idea [why]. It’s not an insert. It’s definitely a continuation from page nine onto page 10,” explained Alger. "Maybe the deed could only be a certain amount of pages. That is a history I don’t know if we’ll ever solve.”

The signatures of both husband and wife are perhaps the most historical significance of the 20-page document, proving the Hershey legacy is a sweet success.