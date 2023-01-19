Millions to be distributed to organizations addressing substance use in York County

Applications to receive the money, totaling $21 million, will open on Feb. 1 through April 30.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Organizations in York County addressing substance use disorders could have some money coming their way.

The York County Board of Commissioners announced the receipt of the Opioid Settlement Funds, which will be sent out through 2038.

York County organizations working to address overdoses and substance use in the community may apply for funds to elevate and expand current efforts or begin new opioid-related initiatives.

The first round of applications to receive the money, totaling $21 million, will open on Feb. 1 through April 30.

Those interested in applying should click here to complete the interest form.