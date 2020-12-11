Millersville University using new tool to try and stop the spread of COVID-19

At $3,000 a piece, there are now 7 temperature scanners in high traffic areas at the University

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Millersville University has a new tool to help stop the spread of COVID-19, as cases continue to rise each day.

At $3,000 a piece, there are now 7 temperature scanners in high-traffic areas at the college.

"It is pretty cool," Mackenzie Gibbs, Help Desk Lead of the I.T. Department at Millersville University, said. "Who would've ever thought we'd need such technology and that it would be so readily available when we do need it."

It's pretty simple, people just have to walk up and stand in line with the silhouette on the device.

Many colleges and universities across the state have learned a lot this semester when it comes to COVID-19. Check out the newest tool in @millersvilleu's toolbox to help mitigate the spread. Full story at 4:30 & 5:30 on @FOX43 News. pic.twitter.com/bwSwzxLVAz — Samantha Galvez (@SamanthaRGalvez) November 12, 2020

If it reaches 100.4 or greater it will turn red. Students are asked to call health services if it does. And though it doesn't take photos or any confidential information, the scanner can detect if you aren't wearing your mask.

"It'll still scan your temperature but it'll say, 'no mask' please put a mask on," Gibbs said.

It's been difficult for schools across the nation to navigate during this pandemic, and figure out the best way to keep students safe. Millersville University is no exception.

Initially, people coming to campus had to report in-person to health services for daily screening, which is why the University turned to this solution.

Right now, there are only 8 students with COVID-19. No faculty or staff. And since August 12th, there have only been 87 total cases

"We are actually very happy we've been able to remain open," Gibbs said. "A lot of other schools and colleges have had to close for periods given outbreaks, and we haven't experienced anything like that."

The school is considering buying more scanners if they are needed in the future.

Shippensburg University has touchless temperature check stations across campus, along with an app that allows individuals to do a daily symptom check.

HACC said those approved to come on campus must complete a wellness questionnaire with 24 hours of coming on campus. The College reviews the questionnaires and also provides temperature scanning.

Harrisburg University plans to go all virtual in the spring semester.

Lebanon Valley College opted for a daily symptom tracker to help control the spread of COVID-19. Any employees or students coming to campus or who were living on campus were required to complete the daily symptom tracker.

Dickinson College has been remote for the fall semester. The spring semester will begin as scheduled on Jan. 25, 2021, with in-person instruction for the first-year and sophomore classes. After spring break, those students will return home for remote instruction, and the junior and senior class will return to campus for the remainder of the spring semester.