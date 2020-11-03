Millersville University to suspend in-person classes amid coronavirus concerns

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Millersville University had decided to suspend in-person classes amid coronavirus concerns.
The University announced the decision on its website.
Here are specifics being implemented in response to the coronavirus outbreak:
- Spring Break will occur as scheduled from March 14, 2020 to March 20, 2020.
- Current online courses will not be affected and will run as scheduled.
- All face-to-face instruction, including the Ware Center and other off-campus locations, will be suspended from March 21, 2020 to March 27, 2020. Students should not report to campus during this period.
- On March 30, 2020 all face-to-face courses will resume remotely, either online or through other technology-enhanced delivery methods. Students should continue to not report to campus during this timeframe.
- All internships for credit, clinicals, and student teaching assignments will continue as long as the host institution is open for business.
- Faculty will maintain their office hours via technology.
The message says that Millersville University will reassess these interim measures on a weekly basis.
Day-to-day administrative operations of the University are expected to continue.