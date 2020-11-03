x
Millersville University to suspend in-person classes amid coronavirus concerns

The University says it will re-assess its decisions on a weekly basis.
Credit: FOX43

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Millersville University had decided to suspend in-person classes amid coronavirus concerns.

The University announced the decision on its website.

Here are specifics being implemented in response to the coronavirus outbreak:

  • Spring Break will occur as scheduled from March 14, 2020 to March 20, 2020.
  • Current online courses will not be affected and will run as scheduled.  
  • All face-to-face instruction, including the Ware Center and other off-campus locations, will be suspended from March 21, 2020 to March 27, 2020.  Students should not report to campus during this period.
  • On March 30, 2020 all face-to-face courses will resume remotely, either online or through other technology-enhanced delivery methods.  Students should continue to not report to campus during this timeframe.
  • All internships for credit, clinicals, and student teaching assignments will continue as long as the host institution is open for business.
  • Faculty will maintain their office hours via technology.

The message says that Millersville University will reassess these interim measures on a weekly basis.

Day-to-day administrative operations of the University are expected to continue.

