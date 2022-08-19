Millersville University holds move-in day as colleges return to pre-pandemic rituals

COVID-19 restrictions are easing on many university campuses this fall.

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — The start of the new school year is marked each year at colleges with move-in day. Students across the country begin their college careers this week—for the first time in nearly three years, without COVID-19 restrictions.

Millersville University in Lancaster County is reopening its campus without a mask requirement for the first time since the 2020 spring semester, right before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Coronavirus restrictions are easing on many university campuses this fall. Classes are being held in person, testing requirements are loosening, and quarantine and isolation dorms have been returned to normal housing.

Millersville University has returned 80% of its classes to in-person.

The university also has some new programs this year, including a newly reorganized major in journalism and new minors in English as a Second Language (ESL) and sports studies.

Students began arriving at 8 a.m. on Friday for Millersville’s move-in day, where a group of volunteers called Millersville Movers and Shakers assisted them in finding their dorms and moving in their stuff.