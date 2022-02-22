Four teens charged with shooting at Millersville University students

The suspects all live in the area and attend local high schools, according to campus police. They allegedly shot at MU students with a paintball gun, striking four.

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Police have charged four teenagers in connection to a Sunday night incident where four Millersville University students were shot with what appeared to be a BB gun, the school said Tuesday.

An investigation of the incident by Millersville University Police led the four juvenile suspects to be charged with three counts each of recklessly endangering another person, the university announced.

The teens allegedly admitted to driving through campus and surrounding areas and shooting at students who were walking on the streets.

Four students were struck by projectiles fired from the gun. One was hit in the cheek and head, the school said.

The gun used was initially thought to be a BB gun, but the investigation determined it was actually a gel gun, which can be used in games similar to paintball.

The juvenile suspects all live in the area and attend local high schools, according to the university.



Police received numerous tips from students and community members, primarily as texts using the LiveSafe campus safety app.

Police said the tips were “greatly appreciated.”