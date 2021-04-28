Millersville professor takes zoom meetings and turns them into sketches

From zoom meeting fatigue, to detailed stills. One Millersville University professor, takes the time she has from all the zoom meetings and sketches detailed stills.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Dr. Leslie Gates is an associate professor in art education at Millersville University, and like a lot of people, has had her fair share of zoom meetings over the last year.

In the fatigue of going from zoom meeting, to zoom meeting, and missing the connection with friends and co-workers, she saw an opportunity to draw people in a new light. So, she started sketching stills out of her meetings.

What started as a way to pass the time, has become much more!

Dr. Gates' work has been recognized not only locally, but her work was featured in "The Art Education" journal in December 2020.