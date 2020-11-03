Millersville, F&M among several PA schools to alter plans over coronavirus concerns

MU is suspending all in-person classes through March 27. F&M will hold all classes online through April 3.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Millersville University and Franklin & Marshall College have decided to suspend in-person classes amid coronavirus concerns.

Millersville announced the decision on its website Wednesday morning.

F&M followed suit later Wednesday.

Here are specifics being implemented in response to the coronavirus outbreak at Millersville:

Spring Break will occur as scheduled from March 14, 2020 to March 20, 2020.

Current online courses will not be affected and will run as scheduled.

All face-to-face instruction, including the Ware Center and other off-campus locations, will be suspended from March 21, 2020 to March 27, 2020. Students should not report to campus during this period.

On March 30, 2020 all face-to-face courses will resume remotely, either online or through other technology-enhanced delivery methods. Students should continue to not report to campus during this timeframe.

All internships for credit, clinicals, and student teaching assignments will continue as long as the host institution is open for business.

Faculty will maintain their office hours via technology.

The message says that Millersville University will reassess these interim measures on a weekly basis.

Day-to-day administrative operations of the University are expected to continue.

F&M will switch to an online-only classroom format beginning March 23 -- the end of spring break -- and running through at least April 3, the school said.

The College said it will reassess the circumstances prior to April 3 to determine whether students may return to campus, or whether instruction must remain online or via alternative modes for the remainder of the semester.

Kutztown University announced Wednesday that it is suspending classes through March 21.

Shippensburg University also announced Wednesday that it is extending spring break. Classes at Shipp will resume March 23.

Penn State, Pittsburgh, Lock Haven, Dickinson, West Chester, Slippery Rock, Villanova, Susquehanna and Bloomsburg are among the other institutions also making announcements on spring break changes and/or instruction changes in light of the virus.

