Millersville class of 2020 undergrads finally get the chance to walk across the stage

Graduates of the 2020 class at Millersville University finally got the chance to walk across the stage, on Thursday evening.

Due to the pandemic, students who graduated in May and December of 2020 at Millersville, lost out on the experience of an in-person graduation. So Thursday afternoon, the University hosted the first of four graduation ceremonies this year, this one for more than 1,200 undergraduates from the class of 2020.