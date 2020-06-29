Essential nutrition coming to Harrisburg-Hershey area

YORK, Pa. — Thanks to the Coronavirus Food Assistance program, government-funded grants have been given to food banks and community organizations to help provide much needed food to those in need this summer.

Milk does a body good! In fact, one 8-ounce glass of whole milk contains 9 essential nutrients, including 8 grams of protein. That's why the American Diary Association North East is working with Milk processor Harrisburg Dairies, Cocoa Packs and Harrisburg area school district to be able to distribute more than 4-thousand gallons of milk, for FREE.

Starting Monday, June 29th and running through July 1st, they will distribute the milk during drive-thru events at various locations. If you plan on going, there are a few things we want you to know. First, all drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles. Someone will then tell you to open your trunk so they can put the milk in. If you don't have a trunk, you'll be asked to open your window instead. Walk-ups are not permitted. Each car will receive two gallons of milk, while supplies last.