'Miles for Mutts' event coming to Lancaster this weekend to raise money for animals in need of emergency care

LANCASTER, Pa. — In late July, a three month old puppy, now named Peanut, was surrendered to the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA) Lancaster Center. She was underweight, timid and suffered from a cherry eye in her left eye.

“She came to us and she had a really gnarly cherry eye, which is when the eyelid basically flips outside of itself. It can cause a lot of irritation and a lot of issues, especially in younger dogs, and she was just a puppy at the time,” explained Lindsay High, community relations and site director for the PSPCA Lancaster Center.

Fortunately, Peanut was able to get the delicate and expensive surgery that she needed. Once she fully healed, she was adopted and is now living a care-free life with her new family.

This Sunday the @PSPCA Lancaster Center is holding its first annual Miles for Mutts event. All proceeds will go towards emergency care for animals like Peanut. Hear her story tonight on @fox43 after baseball! pic.twitter.com/aV3VFcMj7I — Rachel Yonkunas (@RachelYonkunas) October 16, 2020

The critical emergency care that Peanut received would not have been possible without the community’s support. Donations help to fund emergency relief efforts for injured, neglected or abused animals.

On October 18, the PSPCA Lancaster Center is teaming up with a nonprofit organization called Brewski’s Angels for its first annual “Miles for Mutts” event. The family-friendly event welcomes pet owners, and those without furry companions, to a one-mile dog walk through downtown Lancaster sponsored by Tread House and Hempfield Botanicals.

Peanut will lead the pack through the city of Lancaster and all proceeds will be donated by Brewski’s Angels to the PSPCA Lancaster Center for emergency pet care.

“The bill that’s associated with [emergency pet care] is typically higher than what we have general funding for, so when we can really fundraise and be specific in raising emergency relief funds, it’s really essential to saving these animals,” High said.

Because of the emergency care Peanut received, she is happy, healthy and found a loving home—all thanks to the donors who never give up on the underdogs.

“She is doing amazing. She is spoiled beyond belief, as she should be,” laughed High. “Her mom shares with us that she loves to be outside in the sunshine.”

Registration for the walk is $25 per household and gets you 1 raffle ticket. The first 25 ticket holders to check in on the day of the event will receive a free Pup Goodie Bag with items from Basset and Lab and Hempfield Botanicals.