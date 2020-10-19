Dog walk raises money for pets in need of emergency care

The Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center teams up with Brewski's Angels to hold benefit dog walk, 'Miles for Mutts.'

LANCASTER, Pa. — Dozens of people and their furry friends went on a 1-mile stroll around Lancaster to help animals in need.

The Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center teamed up with Brewski's Angels for the 'Miles for Mutts' dog walk on Sunday.

Brewski's Angels is a non-profit organization that helps homeless animals and provides emergency care to pets.

The organization's founder, Lisbet Byler, named it after her beloved pit bull passed away earlier this year.

"I think you can sit around and be upset and let that overtake you. Instead, I decided I'm going to use that and Brewski's positive energy to make a difference in our community," said Byler, "and I think it's important for local donations and local money to go to local animals, and that was huge for me."