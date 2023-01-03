Milder temperatures producing headache for ski resorts

The abnormal seasonal temperatures are not stopping skiers and snowboarders from hitting the slopes.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Ski resorts across southcentral Pa. are doing what they can to adjust amid the constant weather changes they’re facing during this year’s season.

The general manager of Whitetail Resort, Tim Koons, says the change in temperatures is something they have seen before.

"I think it’s kind of secular, we have some seasons where it starts cold, stays cold, and then there are other seasons where we have a cold snap in the beginning, and then we have what we call a January thaw which is what we’re going through right now," said Koons.

He says it's all about keeping track of the forecast and preparing in advance.

“We have access to a lot of weather reports, and we look really far out so we knew this was coming. Whenever we blew snow this year to start out the season, we stayed on certain terrain and we made it very thick so we could make it through this warmup," he said.

“The weather is not too bad so it’s pretty nice to come out here," said skier Aryanna Mendoza, who was on the slopes for the first time.

In fact, some skiers say they like it better when the temperature is not too frigid.

“We can strip down the layers and falling in the snow isn’t brutal," said Sophia Phelps.