Mild temperatures not good for ski resorts

Blue Mountain Ski Resort is closing for a few days starting Saturday because of the mild conditions.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — There might only be a thin cover of snow, but it was plenty for skiers and snowboarders here at Blue Mountain Ski Resort near Palmerton.

"Oh just having a fun time today. The weather is beautiful and they were open so we might as well come out and have some fun," said Hector Morales of New Jersey.

Snowy fun at the resort won't last for long.

The resort will close Saturday morning and reopen on Tuesday because of undesirable weather conditions.

While skiers and snowboarders are thrilled to be out here right now, they are hoping for colder weather and more snow.

"I'm ready for it to get cold. That's what I want," said Christian Housel of Bucks County.

"I've been snowboarding for a while so it depends on the level that you're at. I can understand it's slick for some people, but I feel fine," said Sara Sykes Moore of New Jersey.

"Yeah, I think it's great weather. It's not too cold. Everything is going well. We are having fun," said David Okechukwu of New Jersey.

Six of the 40 trails at Blue Mountain Ski Resort are open. The resort says it will continue to blow snow to get more trails open as soon as colder temperatures start to roll back in.