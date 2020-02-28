Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino to stop at Shippensburg University to discuss addiction, recovery

The "Jersey Shore" star will speak to students at a free event.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — A former "Jersey Shore" star and his wife will be stopping by Shippensburg University to discuss addiction and recovery.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, and his wife, Lauren, will be at the university on March 3 at 7:30 p.m. at an event that is funded through a Department of Drug and Alcohol grant Shippensburg received last fall.

The grant supports the creation of "relatable content and programming that educates students on the consequences of drug and alcohol use," according to the University's website.

At the event, Sorrentino is expected to share his experiences of addiction, recovery, and more.

Sorrentino rose to fame on MTV's "Jersey Shore" in 2009, and went to prison for tax fraud in 2018.