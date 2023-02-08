Carlisle contractor sentenced to 7 years of probation after pleading guilty to home improvement fraud

Mike Kalinich was also ordered to pay $75,000 in restitution to his eight victims by Cumberland County Judge Jessica Brewbaker.

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Cumberland County contractor will serve seven years of probation after pleading guilty to multiple counts of home improvement fraud, the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Mike Kalinich, of Carlisle, was also ordered to pay more than $75,000 in restitution to his eight victims by Judge Jessica E. Brewbaker during Tuesday's sentencing hearing, prosecutors said.

A State Police investigation determined Kalinich used Facebook to conduct his business. He agreed to do home improvement work for each of his eight victims, accepted payment, but did not complete the work or pay his victims back.

“Our office is pleased with the outcome of this case and will continue to prosecute contractors who take advantage of the citizens of Cumberland County," Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack said. "The District Attorney’s Office encourages the public to be vigilant and research contractors and homebuilders before hiring and exchanging money."