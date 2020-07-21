Former state senator Mike Folmer to be sentenced today on child pornography charges

The former state senator will be sentenced today after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography charges in February.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from February 27.

Former State Senator Mike Folmer will be sentenced today on possession of child pornography charges.

Folmer's sentencing is set for 9:30 a.m. in Lebanon County Court.

He plead guilty in February after being arrested in September 2019.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Folmer's plea in February:

“The defendant was entrusted to represent and serve the Commonwealth, but instead chose to participate in the sexual exploitation of children. No one is above the law. I will continue to work to protect children and hold those who abuse them accountable.”

The investigation into Folmer began in early 2019, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a complaint from the social media site, Tumblr, reporting an image of child pornography that was uploaded to the site.

An investigation eventually led police to Folmer's home in Lebanon County in September 2019.

A search warrant was executed, and court documents showed that Folmer turned over his cell phone to officials, who found two images of child pornography.