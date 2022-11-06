Teens injured after bus crash in Mifflin County

State police say the crash happened when the bus driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road.

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — State police say multiple teens were injured after a bus crash in Mifflin County on Nov. 1.

The bus was traveling northbound in the area of the 5300 block of Ferguson Valley Road in Oliver Township when it failed to negotiate a curve in the road.

Police say the bus went into the southbound lane and left the roadway striking an embankment then went back into the northbound lane.

According to a news release, the bus driver was not injured but several teens reported minor injuries, and one teen was seriously injured.