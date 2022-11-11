Suspect allegedly involved in Mifflin County shooting still missing

Adam Fink, 28, allegedly fled the scene of a reported shooting in Decatur Township shortly after 10 p.m. on Nov. 9.

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for a 28-year-old man who allegedly fled the scene of a reported shooting in Mifflin County on Nov. 9.

State police responded to the 5800 Block of Route 522 in Decatour Township at 10:17 p.m. on Wednesday. However, when police arrived, the suspect had fled the scene.

Adam Fink, the accused, was last seen in the area of 6th Avenue of McClure in Snyder County. He is said to be wearing a black shirt and coat, white pants and a red shirt tied around his face.

The area around 6th Avenue is an active police scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police say that the victim of the shooting was transported to Hershey Medical Center for treatment and is in stable condition.