Police: Juveniles set fire in Mifflin County playground, heavily damaging piece of playground equipment

The incident occurred Monday evening at a playground outside the Lewistown Intermediate School in the Mifflin County borough, police said. Two suspects are charged.

LEWISTOWN, Pa. — Police in Mifflin County said a pair of juvenile offenders set a piece of playground equipment on fire this week in Lewistown.

The incident occurred Monday at the Lewistown Intermediate School, the borough's police department said on its Facebook page.

According to police, the juveniles set fire to paper and other objects in the playground, causing the mulch used to line the ground to catch fire. The fire spread and caused "significant damage" to a piece of playground equipment, police said.

After speaking to witnesses and watching surveillance footage of the incident, police identified the juveniles involved on Tuesday.

The suspects admitted to causing the fire, police said.

Charges relating to the incident will be filed with juvenile probation, according to police.