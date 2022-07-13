Local Verizon retailers to host annual school backpack giveaway on July 31

Two of the giveaway locations are in Central Pennsylvania -- one in Burnham (Mifflin County), and another in Quarryville (Lancaster County).

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Round Room, LLC., the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Retailer, announces that its TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies in the upcoming milestone 10th Annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, which will be held July 31.

Two of the giveaway locations are in Central Pennsylvania -- one in Burnham (Mifflin County), and another in Quarryville (Lancaster County).

In the last 10 years, the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway has provided more than 1.2 million backpacks full of school supplies to children across the U.S. as they prepare for their upcoming school years, Verizon said in a press release.

Between 1-4 p.m. on July 31, more than 1,200 TCC and Wireless Zone nationwide stores are inviting local families to their locations to pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue.

One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

In addition to the backpack donations, families can enter their students in a sweepstakes to win a $10,000 college scholarship through the giveaway’s Big Impact. Children in grades K-12 are eligible for entry and can be registered at their local TCC and Wireless Zone stores during the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway event.

Five scholarships in total will be awarded to randomly selected winners.

“For the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway to reach its tenth edition is truly monumental for all of us at Round Room, TCC and Wireless Zone," said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room. "This event is now an annual staple in communities nationwide and we couldn't be more proud of how much we’ve been able to positively impact students these last 10 years.

“The rising costs of school supplies have made it immensely difficult for many families to adequately prepare their children each school year. Our goal is to alleviate these challenges for as many families as we can through this annual give back event.”

According to the National Retail Federation, American families with school-aged children spent an average of $849.90 on school supplies in 2021 – totaling $37.1 billion spent in America last year on school supplies alone.

Round Room said it is working to ease the strain of rising school supply costs with this annual program through its TCC and Wireless Zone stores nationwide.

To find your nearest TCC or Wireless Zone store to attend a School Rocks Backpack Giveaway event, visit https://locations.tccrocks.com/search.html and https://shop.wirelesszone.com.

Any leftover backpacks at School Rocks Backpack Giveaway events will be donated to local schools of each store’s choice.