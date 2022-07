A 2-alarm fire at the Kish Apartments in Lewistown left one person dead and several injured on Saturday morning.

LEWISTOWN, Pa. — One person is dead following an early morning fire at an apartment complex in Mifflin County.

On Saturday morning, around 6:30 a.m., fire crews were called to a fire at the Kish Apartments on the 100 block of South Main Street in Lewistown.

One person died and several others were injured in the large fire, according to fire officials.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

No word on the cause or origin of the fire.