One dead, one injured in three-vehicle crash in Mifflin County

James Black, 82, died at Lewistown Hospital after the May 4 crash, police said. The driver of his vehicle, Jean Hockenberry, 73, was seriously injured.

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — One person died and another was injured in a multiple-vehicle crash in Mifflin County earlier this month, State Police said Wednesday.

James Black, 82, of McClure, Snyder County, died of injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash at 3:58 p.m. on May 4 at the intersection of Shindle Road and Back Maitland Road in Decatur Township, according to police.

Black was a passenger in a 2002 Dodge Durango that was struck head-on by a 2011 Chevy Silverado as it attempted to pull onto Back Maitland Road from the stop sign at Shindle Road, according to police.

Black's vehicle was then side-swiped by a 2002 Dodge Ram pickup truck that was traveling south on Back Maitland Road, police said.

Black was transported from the scene to Lewistown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The driver of Black's vehicle, Jean M. Hockenberry, 73, of McClure, sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.