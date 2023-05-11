Police: Lewistown man breaks into two Mifflin County businesses in the same night

Eric Tenalio, 41, allegedly broke windows to gain entry to Red's Diner and Moove In Self Storage, both located along Business Route 22 in Lewistown Thursday morning.

LEWISTOWN, Pa. — A Mifflin County man has been arrested after police say he broke into a pair of Derry Township businesses on Tuesday morning.

Eric J. Tenalio, 41, of Lewistown, is charged with two felony counts of criminal trespass and two summary counts of criminal mischief, according to Mifflin County Regional Police.

Tenalio is accused of breaking into Red's Diner at 2 a.m. and Moove In Self Storage at 3:29 a.m. Both businesses are located along Business 22 in Derry Township, police said.

In both cases, he allegedly smashed through windows in each business to gain entry, according to police.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from both businesses to identify Tenalio as the suspect, police said.

Tenalio was taken into custody Thursday morning and transported to Mifflin County Prison to await arraignment. He was remanded back to the prison after failing to post bail, according to court records.